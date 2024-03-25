CANNIBAL CORPSE Announce European Fall Headline Tour; MUNICIPAL WASTE, IMMOLATION, SCHIZOPHRENIA To Support

Death metal icons, Cannibal Corpse, will return to European soil this fall on a month-long headlining tour. The journey begins September 20 in Oberhausen, Germany and runs through October 20 in Frankfurt, Germany. Support will be provided by Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia.

Comments Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster, "We've played some festivals with Municipal Waste in the past but we've never done a full tour with them, so we're really excited that it's finally happening. And of course, we've done a lot of touring with our friends Immolation over the years; we're always ready to hit the road with them again- they're one of our favorite bands, both personally and musically. It'll be an intense night of death and thrash metal, and Schizophrenia's blend of those genres should be a perfect way to kick things off. We can't wait for this one, see you this fall!"

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 12 noon, CET at cannibalcorpse.net.

Dates:

September

20 - Turbinenhalle 2 - Oberhausen, Germany

21 - Doornrosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands

22 - Rockhal - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

23 - Elysee Montmartre - Paris, France

25 - Beacon - Bristol, UK

26 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, UK

27 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

28 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

29 - Roundhouse - London, UK

October

1 - Halle O2 - Heidelberg, Germany

2 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

3 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

4 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

5 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

6 - Tradgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden

8 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

9 - A2 - Wroclaw, Poland

11 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

12 - Vienna Metal Meeting - Vienna, Austria

13 - Kino Siska - Ljubljana, Slovenia

15 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

17 - Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland

18 - Felsenkeller - Leipzig, Germany

19 - Music Hall - Geiselwind, Germany

20 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

This April, Cannibal Corpse will join labelmates Amon Amarth on the Metal Crushes All Tour. The journey runs from April 21 through May 25 and includes performances at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver as well as arena stops in Portland, Vancouver, Quebec City, Asheville, Tampa, and Anaheim. Additional support will be provided by Obituary and Frozen Soul.

Dates:

April

21 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

24 - The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds - Portland, OR *

27 - PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC *

29 - Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB

30 - Grey Eagle Event Center - Calgary, AB

May

3 - Steelhouse - Omaha, NE

4 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

5 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

7 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

9 - The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

10 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

11 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC *

13 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

14 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

16 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC *

17 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

18 - Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL *

20 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

21 - Boeing Center At Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

23 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

25 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA *

* arena show

(Photo - Alex Morgan)