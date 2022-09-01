CANNIBAL CORPSE Announce European/UK Tour 2023 With DARK FUNERAL, INGESTED, STORMRULER

Death metal legends, Cannibal Corpse, have announced dates for their European/UK Tour 2023, with support from Dark Funeral, Ingested, and Stormruler.

Tickets for Europe are on sale now. UK O2 pre-sale on September 5 at 10 AM, GMT. General UK tickets available September 7 at 10 AM, GMT.

Dates:

March

10 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

11 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101

12 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropol

14 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

15 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

16 - Madrid, Spain - La Paqui

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

18 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

19 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

21 - Rennes, France - Antipode

22 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

23 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palak Akropolis

26 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

29 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

30 - Cracow, Poland - Hyde Park

31 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

April

1 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik

2 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt

4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

6 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival Norway

7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

12 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

15 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

16 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

18 - Bristiol, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

21 - Manchester, UK - Academy

22 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

23 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Cannibal Corpse will close out 2022 with a North American headlining tour. The month-long journey will commence November 3 in Silver Springs, Maryland and run through December 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida with support provided by Dark Funeral, Immolation, and Black Anvil.

The trek includes a headlining performance at the first annual Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Denver on December 2. Additionally, the band will appear on this year’s edition of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival this September.

Dates:

November (with Dark Funeral, Immolation, Black Anvil)

3 - The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

4 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

5 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

6 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

8 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

9 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

10 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN

11 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

12 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

15 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

17 - The Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

18 - The Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

19 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

21 - Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

23 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

25 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

26 - Encore - Tucson, AZ

28 - Empire Garage - Austin, TX

29 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

30 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

December (with Dark Funeral, Immolation, Black Anvil)

2 - Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest @ Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

3 - The Granada - Lawrence, KS

4 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

5 - The Apollo Theatre AC - Belvidere, IL

6 - The Vogue Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

8 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

9 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

10 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

(Photo - Alex Morgan)