CANNIBAL CORPSE Announce European/UK Tour 2023 With DARK FUNERAL, INGESTED, STORMRULER
September 1, 2022, an hour ago
Death metal legends, Cannibal Corpse, have announced dates for their European/UK Tour 2023, with support from Dark Funeral, Ingested, and Stormruler.
Tickets for Europe are on sale now. UK O2 pre-sale on September 5 at 10 AM, GMT. General UK tickets available September 7 at 10 AM, GMT.
Dates:
March
10 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
11 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101
12 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropol
14 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
15 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem
16 - Madrid, Spain - La Paqui
17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
18 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
19 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
21 - Rennes, France - Antipode
22 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
23 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palak Akropolis
26 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
29 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
30 - Cracow, Poland - Hyde Park
31 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
April
1 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik
2 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
6 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival Norway
7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
12 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
15 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
16 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
18 - Bristiol, UK - O2 Academy
19 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
21 - Manchester, UK - Academy
22 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
23 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
Cannibal Corpse will close out 2022 with a North American headlining tour. The month-long journey will commence November 3 in Silver Springs, Maryland and run through December 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida with support provided by Dark Funeral, Immolation, and Black Anvil.
The trek includes a headlining performance at the first annual Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Denver on December 2. Additionally, the band will appear on this year’s edition of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival this September.
Dates:
November (with Dark Funeral, Immolation, Black Anvil)
3 - The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD
4 - Empire Live - Albany, NY
5 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC
6 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON
8 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH
9 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH
10 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN
11 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
12 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI
15 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB
17 - The Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC
18 - The Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC
19 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA
21 - Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA
22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA
23 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA
25 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV
26 - Encore - Tucson, AZ
28 - Empire Garage - Austin, TX
29 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX
30 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK
December (with Dark Funeral, Immolation, Black Anvil)
2 - Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest @ Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO
3 - The Granada - Lawrence, KS
4 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE
5 - The Apollo Theatre AC - Belvidere, IL
6 - The Vogue Theatre - Indianapolis, IN
8 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN
9 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA
10 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL
(Photo - Alex Morgan)