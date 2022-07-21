CANNIBAL CORPSE Announce North American Fall Headline Tour; DARK FUNERAL, IMMOLATION, BLACK ANVIL To Support

Death metal legends, Cannibal Corpse, will close out 2022 with a North American headlining tour. The month-long journey will commence November 3 in Silver Springs, Maryland and run through December 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida with support provided by Dark Funeral, Immolation, and Black Anvil.

The trek includes a headlining performance at the first annual Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Denver on December 2. Additionally, the band will appear on this year’s edition of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival this September.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 22 at 10 AM, local time. See all confirmed dates below.

September

8 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ Virginia International Raceway - Alton, VA

November (with Dark Funeral, Immolation, Black Anvil)

3 - The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

4 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

5 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

6 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

8 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

9 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

10 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN

11 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

12 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

15 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

17 - The Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

18 - The Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

19 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

21 - Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

23 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

25 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

26 - Encore - Tucson, AZ

28 - Empire Garage - Austin, TX

29 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

30 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

December (with Dark Funeral, Immolation, Black Anvil)

2 - Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest @ Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

3 - The Granada - Lawrence, KS

4 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

5 - The Apollo Theatre AC - Belvidere, IL

6 - The Vogue Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

8 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

9 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

10 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

Cannibal Corpse continues to tour in support of their critically cherished Violence Unimagined full-length, released last year via Metal Blade Records. Comprising eleven tracks, Violence Unimagined is state of the art death metal played with passion and breathless precision, making for another flawless addition to what is inarguably one of the premier catalogues of the genre.

While they continue to do what they do with aplomb, the one substantial change to Cannibal Corpse is the addition of guitarist Erik Rutan to their ranks, joining bassist Alex Webster, founding drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, guitarist Rob Barrett, and vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. Known for his roles in Morbid Angel, Ripping Corpse, and most notably fronting the mighty Hate Eternal, Rutan has long established himself as one of the most dynamic forces in contemporary death metal. Simultaneously, he has built up a reputation as one of the most in demand producers in metal, having previously produced four Cannibal Corpse albums (in addition to Violence Unimagined), alongside the likes of Goatwhore, Soilent Green, and Belphegor. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, in 2020 he became a full member, contributing to the writing process.

(Photo - Alex Morgan)