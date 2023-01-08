CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ Looks Back On Replacing Vocalist CHRIS BARNES With GEORGE "CORPSEGRINDER" FISHER - "It's Crazy To Think We Did That, And Here We Are Bigger Than Ever"

Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz recently guested on Pod Scum and discussed his rock n' roll side-project, Umbilicus. He also discusses Cannibal Corpse's legendary artwork, and the 1995 departure of vocalist Chris Barnes, who was replaced by George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher. Check out the interview below.

On replacing Barnes with Fisher:

"It's crazy to think that we did that, and here we are bigger than ever. It's tough to pull off. The early era - the Barnes era, what I guess everyone calls it - that's the beginning of the band; that's what obviously started us out and how we got going and all, and we were doing fairly well. We're up the ladder here, we're moving, we're a force to be reckoned with now. So to change a singer in the middle of that seems a little crazy, but it had to happen. You look back now, and we all obviously feel we've bettered the band. George is just a better vocalist overall, and we've moved forward.

Barnes has been out of the band how long now? Twenty-five years or so. But both eras, they mean something, of course. That's the beginning of the band, so you're gonna get those purists that are gonna go, 'I love that era more because…' I've got no problem with that. It is what it is. He was a part of the band and we did do well. It wasn't like he was nothing, or nothing was happening with that time. It was a big thing to deal with, and luckily we were able to persevere and get through that and to be bigger than ever."

Cannibal Corpse, have announced dates for their European / UK Tour 2023, with support from Dark Funeral, Ingested, and Stormruler.

Dates:

March

10 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

11 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101

12 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropol

14 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

15 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

16 - Madrid, Spain - La Paqui

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

18 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

19 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

21 - Rennes, France - Antipode

22 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

23 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palak Akropolis

26 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

29 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

30 - Cracow, Poland - Hyde Park

31 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

April

1 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik

2 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt

4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

6 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival Norway

7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

12 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix<

14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

15 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

16 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

18 - Bristiol, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

21 - Manchester, UK - Academy

22 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

23 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

(Photo - Alex Morgan)