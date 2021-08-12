CANNIBAL CORPSE - Eaten Back To Life, Butchered At Birth, Tomb Of The Mutilated Vinyl Reissues Available In October
August 12, 2021, 35 minutes ago
This fall, Cannibal Corpse will release vinyl reissues of their classic records Eaten Back To Life (1990), Butchered At Birth (1991), and Tomb Of The Mutilated (1992) via Metal Blade Records. See below for available versions; pre-order your copies (which will be shipped in October, exact date will vary by retailer) here.
Eaten Back To Life vinyl reissue versions:
- bloodshot translucent vinyl
- sunspot (orange w/ red watercolor ink spots) vinyl
Butchered At Birth vinyl reissue versions:
- clear smoke vinyl
- shark attack (clear w/ red watercolor ink spots) vinyl
Tomb Of The Mutilated vinyl reissue versions:
- red slushie (red w/ white edging) vinyl
- iridescent blue vinyl