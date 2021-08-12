CANNIBAL CORPSE - Eaten Back To Life, Butchered At Birth, Tomb Of The Mutilated Vinyl Reissues Available In October

August 12, 2021, 35 minutes ago

news black death rarities cannibal corpse

CANNIBAL CORPSE - Eaten Back To Life, Butchered At Birth, Tomb Of The Mutilated Vinyl Reissues Available In October

This fall, Cannibal Corpse will release vinyl reissues of their classic records Eaten Back To Life (1990), Butchered At Birth (1991), and Tomb Of The Mutilated (1992) via Metal Blade Records. See below for available versions; pre-order your copies (which will be shipped in October, exact date will vary by retailer) here.

Eaten Back To Life vinyl reissue versions:
- bloodshot translucent vinyl
- sunspot (orange w/ red watercolor ink spots) vinyl

Butchered At Birth vinyl reissue versions:
- clear smoke vinyl
- shark attack (clear w/ red watercolor ink spots) vinyl

Tomb Of The Mutilated vinyl reissue versions:
- red slushie (red w/ white edging) vinyl
- iridescent blue vinyl




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

Latest Reviews