CANNIBAL CORPSE Gearing Up To Release New Album; First Single "Inhumane Harvest" Streaming

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse are gearing up to release their new album, Violence Unimagined, via Metal Blade Records. The band is streaming the new song "Inhumane Harvest" and fans can check it out below along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

"Murderous Rampage"

"Necrogenic Resurrection"

"Inhumane Harvest"

"Comdenation Contagion"

"Surround, Kill, Devour"

"Ritual Annihilation"

"Follow the Blood"

"Bound and Burned"

"Slowly Sawn"

"Overtorture"

"Cerements of the Flayed"

More album details and pre-order links will be available soon