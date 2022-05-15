CANNIBAL CORPSE Guitarist ROB BARRETT's Wife / Artist ZIVA BARRETT Paints Portrait Of THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Frontman TREVOR STRNAD For Auction

On May 11th, it was reported that The Black Dahlia Murder frontman, Trevor Strnad, has passed away. He was 41 years old. The band shared the sad news with the following message:

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show."

The band also included the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

The artist Ziva Barrett - wife of Cannibal Corpse guitarist Rob Barrett - has painted a portrait of Trevor Strnad, and has donated it to the band and his family to be auctioned off to help paying for funeral expenses.

Ziva Barrett: "Trevor Strnad was such a tremendous force in the metal scene. Not just as a frontman, but as an asset to the community. He was kind, made people laugh, and was one of the sweetest and most knowledgeable musicians around. His support for underground scene was unmatched.

I decided to paint him and donate the painting to his family / the band so they can auction it off and utilize the funds towards the expenses Trevor's untimely passing incurred."