CANNIBAL CORPSE, MISFITS, BAD RELIGION, And More - Licensed Band Collars Available For Your Pets

Just in time for the holidays, licensed band collars for your pets from Caninus Collars, perfect gifting for the alternative pet-owner

For anybody who is currently curating a holiday gifting list, these accessories are not only badass, but some of the most thoughtful pieces of merchandise music fans may ever purchase. Perfect for pet-owners, pet Aunts or Uncles, and music lovers everywhere, it is time to fully welcome our four-legged friends to show off their impeccable music tastes. Caninus is fun, it's easy, and is a fresh way for your pet friends to enter 2024.

Fans can finally find, own, or gift out some of the most precious-yet-rebellious pet accessories, licensed by new bands including, but not limited to: Descendents, Dropkick Murphys, Cannibal Corpse, Bad Religion and even the Misfits.

Check out the full list of artists who are ready to dress the animals in your life here.

From musician and business owner Rachel Rosen, enter Caninus Collars, which was named in honor of Rosen's 2003 NYC grindcore band, Caninus, which featured two female vocalists, Basil and Budgie, a pair of beloved pitbull terriers. Caninus had three successful albums, including a split 7" with Cattle Decapitation in 2005. Upon the passing of Basil in 2011 and Budgie in 2016, the band was put on hold, but the ethos remains; our dogs (and cats) make for some of our very best friends, hence Rachel's dive into Caninus Collars.

Having also performed in bands including Indecision, Most Precious Blood, and more, as well as volunteering at an animal shelter in Jersey City, NJ for 12 years doing training/fostering/dog photos, simply put, Rachel Rosen is the best candidate to be tasked with the opportunity to create these hard-hitting collars, leashes, lanyards and more. All items are also made in-house, lending an even-more personal touch to the pieces.

While we bipedal headbangers have all of the merch options in the world, it is not often that we’re able to help our dogs and cats express their love for the heavier genres; a problem that has been eradicated thanks to Caninus, the California small business that is wholeheartedly badass.