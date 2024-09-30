CANNIBAL CORPSE Perform In London Without Guitarist ERIK RUTAN; Video

Death metal legends, Cannibal Corpse, are in the midst of a European headlining tour with support from Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia. Guitarist Erik Rutan, who joined the band in 2020, has left the tour due to damage to his home from Hurricane Helene.

A message from the band revealed: “Due to catastrophic damage to his home from Hurricane Helene, Erik Rutan has left the tour to be present with his family at this time. Our hearts go out to Erik and his wife as they deal with this situation.”

Fan-filmed video footage of the band's September 29 set at Roundhouse in London, England, minus Rutan, can be viewed below:

The band's current tour is scheduled to conclude on October 20 in Frankfurt, Germany.