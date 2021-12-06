CANNIBAL CORPSE - Signature "Butchered Body" Beard Oil Available

Cannibal Corpse has teamed up with East Coast Rock Apparel for the band's very own "Butchered Body" beard oil. Go to this location for a product description and to purchase.

On February 4, Cannibal Corpse vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher will release a solo album, titled Corpsegrinder. The 10-song effort is co-produced by Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider, Kingdom Of Sorrow) and Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed). The album features a guest appearance from Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Hate Eternal) on the track "Acid Vat" and will be released through Jasta's new label, Perseverance Music Group.

Corpsegrinder comments: "When Jamey approached me to do this record, I was fired up to get into the studio with Erik Rutan and record the vocals! It's a mix of death metal, thrash and hardcore, and it sounds heavy as hell!!! I'm really excited about it, and I can't wait for the world to hear it!!!"

Jamey Jasta adds: "Working with George has been a dream come true, he's one of the best dudes in metal and one of the most brutal voices EVER. He's outdone himself on this album!"

Corpsegrinder will be available for pre-order in the coming weeks; in the meantime, fans can check out the new video teaser below:

Corpsegrinder is also giving fans the opportunity to contribute to the album by getting their names immortalized in his "thanks" list. For more information about how to participate, head here.

After debuting on the worldwide charts earlier this year with Cannibal Corpse's Violence Unimagined, Corpsegrinder is back with a solo full-length. Set to be one of the heaviest albums of 2022, Corpsegrinder is chock-full of death metal, hardcore thrash, plus Corpsegrinder's signature guttural vocals. Throughout the years, the Cannibal Corpse frontman has become a beloved figure in the metal scene and beyond, having one of heavy music's most brutal voices. That iconic growl shines through on Corpsegrinder, a soon-to-be classic in the vocalist's celebrated catalog.