Canuck Metal Legends INFERNÄL MÄJESTY To Release None Shall Live (In Rotterdam) This June

Nomad Snakepit Productions has announced the June 1 release of Infernäl Mäjesty's None Shall Live (In Rotterdam) album.

Infernäl Mäjesty, the undisputed Canadian masters of old-school death/thrash metal, went on tour through Europe in 1997 (together with Malevolent Creation, Vader and Vital Remains), where they finally presented their timeless ’87 opus, None Shall Defy, for the very first time to the hungry European crowds. One of their live shows (in Rotterdam, The Netherlands) happened to be captured with an amazing sound quality, and was recently resurrected by Nomad Snakepit Productions.

The LP features five tracks from their magnum opus None Shall Defy, and one that would later appear on (and name) their sophomore album, Unholier Than Thou. The LP has been pressed on red/yellow vinyl (honouring the flames of Hell) and is strictly limited to 200 copies. It further contains an insert with extensive liner-notes and exclusive band pictures.

Tracklisting:

"None Shall Defy"

"Anthology Of Death"

"Overlord"

"Unholier Than Thou"

"S.O.S."

"Night Of The Living Dead"