CAPRA – “Red Guillotine” Music Video Released

Lafayette, Louisiana-based metallic hardcore outfit Capra has unleashed a new video for "Red Guillotine." The track comes by way of the band's critically lauded In Transmission full-length, released via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records last year.

Comments vocalist Crow Lotus of the powerful track, "I wrote this song about how helpless it feels to be prey in a predatory world. Women should be celebrated for standing their ground, not ostracized and humiliated."

Capra will kick off their month-long US tour supporting Whores tonight, June 1 in Nashville, Tennessee. The journey runs through July 3 in Columbia, South Carolina with additional support provided by Bummer.

(Photo – Tyson Pate)