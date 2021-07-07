CAPRA To Launch US Headline Tour In October

July 7, 2021, an hour ago

CAPRA To Launch US Headline Tour In October

This past April, Capra released their full-length debut, In Transmission, via Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records. Today, the band has announced their first tour dates in support of this record - set to kick off in October. Capra will headline this US trek with locals joining the bill at each show.

Tyler Harper (guitar) comments: "We're all so excited to finally see the light at the end of this long tunnel and announce our first North American tour. It's been a long time coming, but we can't wait to meet you all! See you in the pit."

Capra 2021 tour dates:

October
14 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown Boom Boom Room
15 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
16 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social
17 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype
20 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
21 - Baltimore, MD - Mother's Fed Hill
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Ortlieb's
23 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs
25 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
27 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin Shop
28 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing Co.
29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies / Music Joint
30 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
31 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

November
2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs
3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
4 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
5 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

Purchase and stream In Transmission here.

Capra lineup:

Crow Lotus - Vocals
Tyler Harper - Guitar
Trevor Alleman - Guitar
Jeremy Randazzo - Drums
Ben Paramore - Bass

(Photo - Tyson Pate)



