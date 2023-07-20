CAPRA To Release Errors Album In October; "Tied Up" Music Video Streaming

On October 6, metallic hardcore outfit Capra will unleash their sophomore full-length, Errors, via Metal Blade Records / Blacklight Media Records.

Maintaining all the elements that made their 2021 debut so compelling - raucous energy, frantic riffs, the from-the-gut lyrics and soul-searing delivery of vocalist Crow Lotus - Capra has stepped things up on this record, with stronger songwriting and a determination to reach the next level.

For a first preview of Errors, the video for the new single, "Tied Up" (filmed by Dante Torrieri, Editing and Direction by Jai Benoit), can be viewed below.

Tracking in Estuary Recording Studios in Austin, Texas, with Andrew Hernandez, Errors was mixed by Taylor Young and mastered by Brad Boatright, the latter two having worked on In Transmission (2021). Guitarist Tyler Harper comments, "I knew that I wanted it to pick up where the first album left off, but that it needed to have an entirely new attitude. If you listen to the last song from 'In Transmission' into the first song on 'Errors', it's a continuation. From there the album steers off into a direction that still feels similar, but is new." Coming primarily from a hardcore background, giving listeners a sense of nostalgia for the sounds of the late 90's and early 2000's hardcore and punk scenes, but also incorporating elements of metal that complement the overall tone, everything the band does on Errors resonates with emotion; nothing is forced.

For collaborations, Capra recruited Walls Of Jericho vocalist Candace Kucsulain-Puopolo to add her inimitable tones to "Human Commodity," while their friend Dustin Coffman from Glassing added backing vocals to a handful of tracks. Producer Hernandez also added some piano to "Nora," which closes out the album in a very different manner than anything they've previously explored. In a complete juxtaposition to the tracks that precede it, "Nora" is atmospheric and lithe, delicate and haunting. "I've always wanted to show a prettier/lighter side to this band where it's not always aggressive," says Harper. "Life is a rollercoaster and sometimes you need to throw some pretty piano into it." Since Capra's inception, Harper has always envisaged each album being a continuation of the last, and then breaking it off into its own journey, seeing "Nora" as "a fun way to start album three!"

Until then, the band will tour like the road warriors they have become, bringing Errors to North America and overseas. Capra are eager to bond with fans new and old. Lotus explains that crucial connection: "Care about us because we care about you. And because we are a part of creating something our community can be proud of."

The album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- CD

- red/white marble vinyl

- smoke vinyl

- digital album

Errors tracklisting:

"CHSF"

"Tied Up"

"Silana"

"Trauma Bond"

"Loser"

"Kingslayer"

"Human Commodity"

"Transplant"

"Obligatory Existence"

"Nora (Last Call)"

"Tied Up" video:

Capra lineup:

Crow Lotus - Vocals

Tyler Harper - Guitar

Jeremy Randazzo - Drums

Trevor Alleman - Bass

(Photo - Tyson Pate)