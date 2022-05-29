CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD Release "Flamenco" Video / Digital Single

Time for Swedes Captain Black Beard to start unveiling what will be their next studio album. The first digital single teasing the record is “Flamenco”, and it pays homage to the “disco-AOR” tag that stuck with the band lately.

“When we read reviews of our album Sonic Forces, the term 'Disco AOR' was used to describe our music,” the band comments. “We hadn't heard this before but kinda liked it and this song was written with that in mind. The energy and the pacing of the song make it the perfect album opener, show opener, and of course... the first single.”

"We're absolutely fired up about signing to Mighty Music," the band comments. "Our new album is a beast waiting to be unleashed. Is the world ready? Who knows... but Captain Black Beard is back on a new mission and with our mighty collaborators, success shall come our way."