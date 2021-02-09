CARAMEL Featuring CONEY HATCH’s Andy Curran, Former FM Guitarist Simon Brierley Release Rare “Lucy” Video

In the late ‘90s, Coney Hatch singer/bassist Andy Curran and former FM guitarist Simon Brierley united in the band Caramel, which was rounded off by drummer Eddie Zeeman and guitarist Virginia Storey. The band were signed by Geffen Records and the self-titled debut produced a top ten radio mini hit in the United States called “Lucy”, which saw the band hitting the road and sharing stages with Creed, Stabbing Westward, Brother Cain and Econoline Crush.





Curran has just uploaded the official video for “Lucy” below. Check out the album on Spotify here.