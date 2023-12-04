CARCASS And THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announce 2024 Tour Of Australia, New Zealand

Gore-grind / melodic death metal masters Carcass will be heading to Australia and New Zealand next year with The Black Dahlia Murder.

A statement from Carcass reads: "You asked for it! We made it happen! We are finally coming back down under in 2024 with The Black Dahlia Murder! It’s gonna be a goodun."

Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, December 7th. Confirmed dates are as listed:

April

2 - Perth, Australia - Magnet House

4 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

5 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre

6 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

7 - Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre

10 - Wellington, New Zealand - Meow

11 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Loons

12 - Auckland, New Zealand - Galatos

As previously reported, Carcass will also be playing Japan in 2024. Catch them live at the following venues:

April

16 - Aichi, Japan - Naboya Club Quattro

17 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro

18 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Spotify O-East