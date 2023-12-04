CARCASS And THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announce 2024 Tour Of Australia, New Zealand

December 4, 2023, 9 minutes ago

Gore-grind / melodic death metal masters Carcass will be heading to Australia and New Zealand next year with The Black Dahlia Murder.

A statement from Carcass reads: "You asked for it! We made it happen! We are finally coming back down under in 2024 with The Black Dahlia Murder! It’s gonna be a goodun."

Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, December 7th. Confirmed dates are as listed:

April
2 - Perth, Australia - Magnet House 
4 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
5 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre
6 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar 
7 - Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre 
10 - Wellington, New Zealand - Meow 
11 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Loons 
12 - Auckland, New Zealand - Galatos  

As previously reported, Carcass will also be playing Japan in 2024. Catch them live at the following venues:

April
16 - Aichi, Japan - Naboya Club Quattro
17 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro
18 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Spotify O-East

 



