CARCASS Announce North American Tour With MUNICIPAL WASTE, SACRED REICH, CREEPING DEATH
January 31, 2023, 8 minutes ago
UK extreme metal legends, Carcass, have announced plans for a US headline tour with support from Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, and Creeping Death.
The tour launches on March 31 in Santa Ana, CA, and wraps up on April 30 in Los Angeles, CA. Pre-sale tickets available Thursday, February 2, at 10 AM, local time. General on-sale at 10 AM, local time on Friday, February 3.
Tour dates:
March
31 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
April
1 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
3 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
15 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
16 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
18 - Chicago, IL - Metro
19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
20 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
21 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
28 - Berekely, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
(Photo - Ester Segarra)