CARCASS Announce North American Tour With MUNICIPAL WASTE, SACRED REICH, CREEPING DEATH

UK extreme metal legends, Carcass, have announced plans for a US headline tour with support from Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, and Creeping Death.

The tour launches on March 31 in Santa Ana, CA, and wraps up on April 30 in Los Angeles, CA. Pre-sale tickets available Thursday, February 2, at 10 AM, local time. General on-sale at 10 AM, local time on Friday, February 3.

Tour dates:

March

31 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

April

1 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

3 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

15 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

16 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

18 - Chicago, IL - Metro

19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

20 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

21 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

28 - Berekely, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

(Photo - Ester Segarra)