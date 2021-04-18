CARCASS - Heartwork Ultimate Edition Gatefold Coloured Vinyl Featuring Demo Recordings Available For Pre-Order

Having spearheaded the entire gore grind movement with their first two albums, UK legends Carcass later introduced more melodic elements to their sound. To this day, Heartwork is still one of the most vital and revered albums in death metal history.

Next month will see the release of Heartwork - Ultimate Edition, available on 2CD and double vinyl. Created with the full support of the band, this infamous album returns with our renowned Full Dynamic Range mastering, with a second disc containing 10 original demo recordings, now available on CD for the first time in more than 12 years and on vinyl for the first time ever.

Four colour editions of the vinyl are available exclusively via the Earache Webstore, including two stunning marble and merge effects, marking the first time this album has ever been available on multi-colour vinyl. Go to this location to pre-order.

Release Date: May 7, 2021

Heartwork - Ultimate Edition gatefold vinyl:

- Silver (limited to 100 copies)

- Blue (limited to 100 copies)

- Red / White marble

- White / Black merge

- Black

Track Listing:

Disc 1:

"Buried Dreams"

"Carnal Forge"

"No Love Lost"

"Heartwork"

"Embodiment"

"This Mortal Coil"

"Arbeit Macht Fleisch"

"Blind Bleeding The Blind"

"Doctrinal Expletives"

"Death Certificate"

Disc 2:

"Buried Dreams" (Demo)

"Carnal Forge" (Demo)

"No Love Lost" (Demo)

"Heartwork" (Demo)

"Deliverance" (Demo)

"This Mortal Coil" (Demo)

"Arbeit Macht Fleisch" (Demo)

"Blind Bleeding The Blind" (Demo)

"Doctrinal Expletives" (Demo)

"Death Certificate" (Demo)