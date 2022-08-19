CARCASS - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 Show Streaming

Metal legends Carcass performed at the Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 in Kortrijk, Belgium on August 13th. Pro-shot video of their full show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Buried Dreams"

"Kelly´s Meat Emporium"

"Incarneted Solvent Abuse"

"Under the Scalpel Blade"

"Genital Grinder II"

"This Mortal Coil"

"Dance of the Ixtab" (Psychopomp & Circumstance March nº1 in B)

"Keep on Rotting in a Free World"

"The Scythe´s Remorseless Swing"

"Corporal Jigsore Quandary"

"Heartwork"

"Carneous Cacoffiny"

Carcass is:

Bill Steer - Guitars

Jeff Walker - Bass/Vocals

Daniel Wilding - Drums

Ben Ash - Guitars