CARCASS - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 Show Streaming
August 19, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Metal legends Carcass performed at the Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 in Kortrijk, Belgium on August 13th. Pro-shot video of their full show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Buried Dreams"
"Kelly´s Meat Emporium"
"Incarneted Solvent Abuse"
"Under the Scalpel Blade"
"Genital Grinder II"
"This Mortal Coil"
"Dance of the Ixtab" (Psychopomp & Circumstance March nº1 in B)
"Keep on Rotting in a Free World"
"The Scythe´s Remorseless Swing"
"Corporal Jigsore Quandary"
"Heartwork"
"Carneous Cacoffiny"
Carcass is:
Bill Steer - Guitars
Jeff Walker - Bass/Vocals
Daniel Wilding - Drums
Ben Ash - Guitars