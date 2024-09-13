CARCASS - Pro-Shot Video Of Full Bloodstock Open Air 2024 Performance Released

UK metal legends, Carcass, performed at Bloodstock Open Air 2024 in Walton-on-Trent, England on August 11. The festival has shared professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. Watch below.

A message from Bloodstock states: "Prepare for a sonic assault of epic proportions as Carcass takes the stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2024! On August 11th, 2024, Carcass delivered a crushing performance as the special guest for the Viking metal titans Amon Amarth, making this night at Catton Park, Derbyshire, an unforgettable experience for all in attendance. Known for pushing the boundaries of death metal and grindcore, Carcass brought their relentless energy and musical ferocity to one of the biggest metal festivals in the world.

"From their early grindcore roots to their later blend of melodic death metal, Carcass’s legacy in the metal scene is nothing short of legendary. At Bloodstock 2024, they ripped through a setlist filled with both classic anthems and more recent tracks, giving fans a taste of their groundbreaking sound that has influenced countless bands. Their technical precision, intricate guitar work, and unmistakable guttural vocals were on full display, captivating the audience from the first note to the last. The highlight of the night was their blistering performance of 'Exhume To Consume', a track that has become synonymous with the band's uncompromising approach to extreme metal.

"Carcass's live performance at Bloodstock is a testament to their enduring influence in the metal world. With over 30 years of dominance, the band continues to evolve while staying true to the brutal intensity that has made them icons in the genre. This set was a powerful reminder of why Carcass remains one of the most respected and admired bands in metal history. Whether you're a seasoned fan who has followed the band since their early grindcore days or someone new to the Carcass sound, this performance will leave you craving more.

"With the perfect backdrop of Bloodstock’s passionate crowd and festival atmosphere, this live show captures the essence of metal culture: pure energy, aggression, and a celebration of the heaviest sounds on the planet. Make sure to catch every moment of this unforgettable performance, and stay tuned for more live footage from Bloodstock Open Air 2024!"

Carcass performs next on September 26 at State Theatre in Portland, ME. Find the band's live itinerary here.