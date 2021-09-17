CARCASS Release Official Music Video For "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing"; Torn Arteries Album Out Now
September 17, 2021, an hour ago
English extreme metal legends and pioneers of goregrind and death metal, Carcass, have released their new album, Torn Arteries, via Nuclear Blast Records.
Today, the band has revealed a new music video for their latest gory single, "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing", which can be viewed below:
Torn Arteries can be ordered in a variety of bundles and formats, including CD, Box Set and limited edition vinyl pressings. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Torn Arteries"
"Dance Of IXTAB (Psychopomp & Circumstances March No. 1 In B)"
"Eleanor Rigor Mortis"
"Under The Scalpel Blade"
"The Devil Rides Out"
"Flesh Ripping Sonic Torment Limited"
"Kelly's Meat Emporium"
"In God We Trust"
"Wake Up And Smell The Carcass / Caveat Emptor"
"The Scythe's Remorseless Swing"
"Dance Of IXTAB (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 In B)" video:
"Kelly's Meat Emporium" visualizer:
Lineup:
Bill Steer - Guitars
Jeff Walker - Bass/Vocals
Daniel Wilding - Drums
Tom Draper - Guitars
(Photo - Ester Segarra)