CARCASS Release Torn Arteries, Episode 6: "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing"; Video

English extreme metal legends and pioneers of goregrind and death metal, Carcass, recently released their new album, Torn Arteries, via Nuclear Blast Records. The band have released this new trailer, discussing the track "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing":

Tracklisting:

"Torn Arteries"

"Dance Of IXTAB (Psychopomp & Circumstances March No. 1 In B)"

"Eleanor Rigor Mortis"

"Under The Scalpel Blade"

"The Devil Rides Out"

"Flesh Ripping Sonic Torment Limited"

"Kelly's Meat Emporium"

"In God We Trust"

"Wake Up And Smell The Carcass / Caveat Emptor"

"The Scythe's Remorseless Swing"

"The Scythe's Remorseless Swing" video:

"Dance Of IXTAB (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 In B)" video:

"Kelly's Meat Emporium" visualizer:

Lineup:

Bill Steer - Guitars

Jeff Walker - Bass/Vocals

Daniel Wilding - Drums

Tom Draper - Guitars

(Photo - Ester Segarra)