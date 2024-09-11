CARCASS Unleashes "Incarnated Solvent Abuse" At Bloodstock Open Air 2024; Pro-Shot Video Released

UK metal legends, Carcass, performed at Bloodstock Open Air 2024 in Walton-on-Trent, England on August 11. The festival has shared professionally-filmed footage for the band's performance of "Incarnated Solvent Abuse". Watch below.

A message from Bloodstock states: "Prepare yourself for an unforgettable assault of melodic death metal as the iconic Carcass hits the stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2024! On August 11th, Carcass delivered a crushing performance, sharing the stage as special guests for the legendary Amon Amarth. This incredible set showcases their blistering rendition of the fan-favorite track 'Incarnated Solvent Abuse', a standout from their genre-defining album Necroticism – Descanting The Insalubrious.

"Recorded live in the heart of Catton Park, Derbyshire, this performance highlights Carcass's status as pioneers of death metal, exhibiting their unparalleled technical skill, razor-sharp riffs, and brutal energy. Known for pushing the boundaries of extreme metal, Carcass has influenced generations of musicians and metalheads alike. This live video not only captures their raw power but also demonstrates why Carcass continues to dominate the metal scene decades into their career.

"Whether you’ve followed Carcass since the early days or you’re discovering their ferocious sound for the first time, this live performance is a must-watch. Witness the precision, intensity, and passion that has cemented their legacy in the metal world."

Carcass performs next on September 26 at State Theatre in Portland, ME. Find the band's live itinerary here.