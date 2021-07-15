CARLA HARVEY From BUTCHER BABIES, CHARLIE BENANTE Of ANTHRAX Announce New York City Art Show In August

July 15, 2021, a minute ago

news carla harvey charlie benante butcher babies anthrax

CARLA HARVEY From BUTCHER BABIES, CHARLIE BENANTE Of ANTHRAX Announce New York City Art Show In August

"I'm so excited," proclaims Butcher Babies frontwoman Carla Harvey. "New York City! Here we go! Charlie Benante and I had such a blast at our Chicago art show that we are bringing it to Manhattan!

Friday August 6th from 6pm to 11pm, we will be hosting the opening reception and the gallery will also be open on August 7th from 11am to 5pm. Please come join us and celebrate art! Many more surprises to be announced! You must RSVP via charlieandcarlanyc.eventbrite.com.

This art show is 100% COVID aware and social distancing will be enforced, face coverings are required, and a small percentage of attendees will be allowed into the space at one time."

 

 

 




