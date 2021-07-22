CARLA HARVEY From BUTCHER BABIES, CHARLIE BENANTE Of ANTHRAX To Appear At Chicago Horror Con

Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey, and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will both be appearing at the Chicago Horror Convention as part of Flashback Weekend from July 30th to August 1st.

Harvey states: "Illinois friends! Cons are back and I'm super excited to showcase my art at Flashback Weekend, one of Chicago’s best horror cons! Come say hello and check out some of the special horror themed art pieces I’ll have at the show, along with some hand painted coffins! I’ll be doing some live drawing too. Catch me all three days, July 30 through August 1 at Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Convention."

Benante comments, "Hope to see you all at Flashback Weekend. I'll be signing copies of the Anthrax graphic novel, vinyl and other things. July 30 - Aug 1."

Complete details can be found at this location.

Following their appearance in Chicago, Carla Harvey and Charlie Benante will host an art show in New York City.

Friday August 6th from 6pm to 11pm, we will be hosting the opening reception and the gallery will also be open on August 7th from 11am to 5pm. Please come join us and celebrate art! Many more surprises to be announced! You must RSVP via charlieandcarlanyc.eventbrite.com.

This art show is 100% COVID aware and social distancing will be enforced, face coverings are required, and a small percentage of attendees will be allowed into the space at one time."