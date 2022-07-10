CARLOS SANTANA Postpones Six Shows "Out Of An Abundance Of Caution For His Health" After Passing Out On Stage

Currently on his Miraculous Supernatural Tour in the US, guitarist legend Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during his show in Clarkston, Michigan, on Tuesday, July 5th at the Pine Knob Music TheatreAccording to Detroit News, Santana was performing the song "Joy" when he suddenly stopped and fell to the stage. The lights then dimmed and it was announced that he would not be returning to the stage.

Local Fox reporter Roop Raj was in attendance and tweeted out a photo of the incident, saying that medical personnel were attending to Santana. He later tweeted a video of Santana being helped off stage.

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦@PineKnobMusic⁩. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue. Pic via ⁦@LoriPinsonFOX2⁩ pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT

— Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022



Good news as we see #CarlosSantana wave as he’s being taken off stage. https://t.co/78fui9kAYj

— Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022



Santana issued a message to the fans via social media a short time later, saying "Thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy (Blackman / wife and drummer) and I are good just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."

In a statement shared with People on Friday, July 8th, Michael Vrionis, the president of Universal Tone Management, said Santana is pushing back six shows "Out of an abundance of caution for the artist's health."

Vrionis' initial statement was as follows: "I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.”

"Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully. He is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage. He just needs to rest. Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances, but his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."

Watch for updates via Santana's official website here.