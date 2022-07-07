CARLOS SANTANA Recovering After Collapsing On Stage At Michigan Show - "I Dehydrated And Passed Out"

Currently on his Miraculous Supernatural Tour in the US, guitarist legend Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during his show in Clarkston, Michigan, on Tuesday, July 5th at the Pine Knob Music TheatreAccording to Detroit News, Santana was performing the song "Joy" when he suddenly stopped and fell to the stage. The lights then dimmed and it was announced that he would not be returning to the stage.

Local Fox reporter Roop Raj was in attendance and tweeted out a photo of the incident, saying that medical personnel were attending to Santana. He later tweeted a video of Santana being helped off stage.

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦@PineKnobMusic⁩. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue. Pic via ⁦@LoriPinsonFOX2⁩ pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022

Good news as we see #CarlosSantana wave as he’s being taken off stage. https://t.co/78fui9kAYj — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022

Santana issued a message to the fans via social media a short time later, saying "Thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy (Blackman / wife and drummer) and I are good just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."