CARMERIA Release New Single / Video "Immortal"

From the eerie mists of the Blue Mountains, Australia - Carmeria combine the haunting sounds of dark symphonic metal with the lovelorn energy of gothic rock. Carmeria reveal the lighter side of their sophomore LP, Tragédie D'amour, with the album’s second single, "Immortal". This energetic gothic rock number delves into the theme of eternal love, and demonstrates that the band are not afraid to push their boundaries in exploring the more positive elements of the human experience.

Singer / songwriter Jordan von Grae shares: "'Immortal' was a delight to work on. Mishka (keys) and I have long talked about introducing a song like this to the band's repertoire, and paying homage to our shared influence of HIM. This track is unlike anything we've done before in Carmeria, and we are incredibly excited to hear what our audience has to say about it."

Released on August 9th, "Immortal" showcases the versatility in Carmeria’s newfound direction. If the trajectory launched by the band’s debut album Advenae is anything to go by, Carmeria will reach new heights with Tragédie D'amour, available everywhere August 23rd.

Since reforming with a new lineup in 2018, the band has been on a momentous warpath through the Australian music scene. Carmeria's debut album Advenae (2021) saw the five-piece garner international acclaim. In the summer of 2021/2022, the group embarked on their first nation-wide tour, culminating in a sold out show in their hometown capital, Sydney. The following years saw the ensemble write and record music for their second opus, titled Tragédie D'amour, which consists of ten new songs and sees the band’s sound taking on a more energetic gothic rock approach than its predecessor.

Tracklisting:

"Call Forth My Sorrow"

"A Thousand Winter Rains"

"Thorns"

"Leading The Lyre"

"Whispers Of Forgiveness"

"Shadow’s Throne"

"Immortal"

"Burning Ships"

"The Hoping Heart"

"A Vision In Passing"

