CARMERIA To Cover KAMELOT's "A Sailorman's Hymn" On New Acoustic EP

On February 14, 2025, Carmeria will captivate listeners with the enchanting sounds of Trinity: Volume I. This acoustic release showcases the band's unique blend of dark symphonic metal, gothic rock, and ethereal melodies in a stripped-back format, offering a mesmerizing musical journey that will transport audiences to a world of mystical storytelling and haunting beauty.

With each track, Carmeria invites listeners to experience a rich tapestry of emotions, seamlessly fusing powerful vocals, atmospheric instrumentation, and intricate arrangements. Trinity: Volume I promises to be a transformative listening experience, leaving an indelible mark on fans and newcomers alike.

Jordan von Grae comments on the EP, stating, “The purpose of Trinity: Volume I is to provide fans of the band with a unique, 3-track, acoustic listening experience, showcasing Carmeria’s softer side. We are also releasing this EP as a means of providing our audience with some new music as we prepare to start working on our third album.”

Cover art by Hassane:

“Lost In The Snow” is the opening track of the EP, painting a heartfelt vision of a friend promising unwavering support through life’s challenges, symbolized by “The Snow.” The poignant lyrics are accompanied by a beautiful melody that enhances the song’s emotional depth, creating a moving and memorable introduction to the EP.

“Solaris (Acoustic)” follows suit, offering a whimsical and introspective twist on a Carmeria classic, reimagining the track with stripped-down instrumentation and an ethereal atmosphere. The acoustic arrangement breathes new life into the song, highlighting its emotional depth and showcasing the band’s versatility.

The final track on the EP is “A Sailorman’s Hymn,” a heartfelt reinterpretation of the Kamelot classic. Carmeria infuses the ballad with their own distinctive flair, blending rich, atmospheric instrumentation and emotive vocals that add depth and intensity to the song's already heartfelt narrative. This version retains the essence of the original while introducing subtle layers of dark symphonic metal and gothic undertones, making it a standout piece that beautifully encapsulates the EP's theme of timeless longing and hope.

Members:

Jordan von Grae – Vocals | Principal Lyricist & Songwriter | Producer

Jerry Zahija – Guitars

Mishka Bobrov – Keys | Additional Backing Vocals

Emma Louise Nagy – Bass | Secondary Vocals | Acoustic Guitars