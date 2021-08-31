CARMINE APPICE & FERNANDO PERDOMO To Release Energy Overload Album In September; "Rocket To The Sun" Music Video Streaming

Carmine Appice & Fernando Perdomo will release their new album, Energy Overload, on September 24 via Cleopatra Records. Check out a music video for the first single, "Rocket To The Sun", below.

Fiery guitarist Fernando Perdomo meets cool as ice drummer Carmine Appice on this once in a lifetime clash of the titans. This all instrumental album features some mindblowing original material plus killer cover versions of Paul McCarney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed", Rod Stewarts “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” (which was co-written by Appice), and more.

Pre-order/pre-save the digital edition here, pre-order on CD here.

Tracklisting:

"Blow Speaker Boogie"

"Funky Jackson"

"Energy Overload"

"Flower Child"

"Rocket To The Sun"

"Pure Ecstasy"

"The Triumph"

"Maybe I’m Amazed"

"Little Havana, Big Havana"

"Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?"

"Starstream"

"Thunder"

"Reprise"

"Rocket To The Sun" video:

(Photo - Joel Barrios)