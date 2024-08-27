CARNAL TOMB Covers DISMEMBER’s “Dismembered”; New Digital Single Out In October

Berlin based Carnal Tomb have revealed the new digital single cover track “Dismembered”, which is part of a two-track digital single "Dismembered Flesh" that will come out on October 8, 2024.

Preorder/save here.

"Dismembered Flesh" is an enthusiastic tribute to seminal Swedish death metal icons Dismember and Grave. It features cover versions of Dismember's eponymous track “Dismembered” and the Grave classic “Extremely Rotten Flesh”.

Carnal Tomb's logo pastiche of the iconic Dismember lettering for this release was personally approved by the Swede's drummer Fred Estby.

The release of the full-digital single will also double up as the starting signal for Carnal Tomb's upcoming European Unearthly Decay Tour in support of Engulfed. The single will be also available as a limited physical 7" edition during the tour. The German death metal fanatics will also use this opportunity to introduce their new lead guitarist and background vocalist Liran Aloni aka Immolator live.

"Along with embarking on our tour with Engulfed, this October will also mark the 10th anniversary of the foundation of Carnal Tomb and we have prepared something special to celebrate this occasion," drummer Daniel 'Vomitchrist' Sturm writes. "The name of our band has been inspired by a song of the mighty Dismember. The Swedes have influenced us right from the beginning and they are still important to us. We decided to record a cover version of the song 'Dismembered' from their debut album Like an Everflowing Stream as a tribute. This track will also appear with a different mix on an upcoming Dismember tribute compilation."

Carnal Tomb will be touring in support of their latest album Embalmed In Decay, which was released on November 3, 2023.