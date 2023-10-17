CARNAL TOMB Streaming New Track “Embalmed In Decay”

Berlin based Carnal Tomb detonate the massive title track of their forthcoming new album Embalmed In Decay into the death metal hungry ears on this planet. The third full-length of the German old school death dealers is slated for release on November 3, 2023. Preorders are available here.

Carnal Tomb comment: "I wrote the title track of our new album, Embalmed In Decay, shortly after our first album Rotten Remains was released," guitarist and singer Cryptic Tormentor lets on and continues; "It is a classic death metal song in the sense that it was heavily inspired by old bands that we all know and love. The track comes with fast and furious heavy riffing and a catchy melody in the chorus. The lyrics were inspired by the movie Tombs Of The Blind Dead, which was also the main influence for the cover artwork. It took us some time to decide which track should become the title of the new album. We finally settled for 'Embalmed In Decay' because it features everything that should be in an old school death metal song: It is a straight forward and hard hitting song which to me are the very qualities that the eponymous song of an album should have."

Carnal Tomb from Germany's chaotic and vibrant capital city Berlin have reached that point in their career, which is traditionally associated with 'making or breaking it': the famous third album. Entitled Embalmed in Decay, this beautifully putrid and rotten manifest of morbidity perfectly channels the spirit of old school death metal.

The Germans have honed their songwriting to razor-edged sharpness with slightly shorter tracks compared to their previous releases, fast forward blast beats, and they have also kept some of their characteristic doom-driven passages. It all adds up to a contemporary version of classic death metal with enormous firepower that will cement their status as one of the hottest young acts of this most brutal genre.

Guest performances on Embalmed In Decay by Serkan Niron from Turkey's death metal sickos Engulfed on the track “Draped In Disgust” and some additional intros from former Morbid Panzer as well as Putrescine, and Speedwhore guitarist Leonhard Link put the deliciously toxic icing on Carnal Tomb's gut and gore cake.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“The Putridarium”

“Cataclysmic Maze”

“Defiled Flesh”

“Draped In Disgust”

“Cerebral Ingestion”

“Morgue Usurper”

“Embalmed In Decay”

“Eyes Of The Chasm”

“Embalmed In Decay”:

Lineup:

Marc Strobel (Cryptic Tormentor) – guitars, vocals

Toni Thomas (Goat Eviscerator) – guitars

Daniel Sturm (Vomitchrist) – drums

Mustafa Kaya (Impaler) – bass