CARNATION Performs "Stench Of Death" At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video

Belgian death metal stalwarts, Carnation, performed their latest song, "Stench Of Death", during Hellfest 2022. Watch professionally-filmed footage below:

"Stench Of Death" is the title track of the band's new EP, released on on all digital platforms back in June. The EP also includes a cover of Entombed's "Supposed To Rot".

Add/save the EP here. A red vinyl edition of EP can be pre-ordered here.

Carnation is:

Simon Duson – Vocals

Jonathan Verstrepen – Guitars

Bert Vervoort – Guitars

Yarne Heylen – Bass

Vincent Verstrepen – Drums