CARNATION Performs "Stench Of Death" At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video
August 29, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Belgian death metal stalwarts, Carnation, performed their latest song, "Stench Of Death", during Hellfest 2022. Watch professionally-filmed footage below:
"Stench Of Death" is the title track of the band's new EP, released on on all digital platforms back in June. The EP also includes a cover of Entombed's "Supposed To Rot".
Add/save the EP here. A red vinyl edition of EP can be pre-ordered here.
Carnation is:
Simon Duson – Vocals
Jonathan Verstrepen – Guitars
Bert Vervoort – Guitars
Yarne Heylen – Bass
Vincent Verstrepen – Drums