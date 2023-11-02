CARNATION's Cursed Mortality Album Streaming In Full Ahead Of Official Release

Belgian death metal stalwarts, Carnation, will release their new album, Cursed Mortality, on Friday, November 3, via Season Of Mist. A full album audio stream can be found below. below.

For the last decade, Carnation have been leading the revival of old-school death metal. They’ve brought back spirit-crushing riffs and trampling blast beats with some of the new wave’s most menacing growls.

While the Belgian band have always upheld the genre’s time-honoured traditions, they never sound dated, either, Cursed Mortality pushes them into deeper, darker, more experimental waters. The title track wades into ominous synth tones and even clean vocals.

This album isn’t simply a revival. It’s a bold step into future.

Pre-save the album here, pre-order here.

Artwork by Mariusz Lewandowski.

Tracklisting:

"Herald Of Demise" (ft. Andy Larocque)

"Maruta"

"Metropolis"

"Replicant"

"Dutroux"

"Submerged In Deafening Silence"

"Cycle Of Suffering"

"Cursed Mortality"