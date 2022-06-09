CARNATION To Release Stench Of Death EP In June; Title Track Music Video Posted

Belgian death metal stalwarts, Carnation, have released a video for "Stench Of Death", the title track of their upcoming EP, due for release on on all digital platforms on June 10. The EP will also include a cover of Entombed's "Supposed To Rot".

Says the band: "We are back with full force to present you our newest track, bursting with relentless aggression! 'Stench of Death' is our personal antidote to the events of the past two years. It is the sonic embodiment of our unwavering determination to push forward. This new track will be released digitally, and on a limited 7" vinyl. Side B will contain our rendition of Entombed's 'Supposed To Rot', a cover we have been performing live for many years... Cheers LG, R.I.P.! Fuelled with this renewed vigor, we are once again ready to strike across the European mainland during the upcoming months. Embrace it, the Stench of Death!"

A red vinyl edition of EP can be pre-ordered here.

Carnation is:

Simon Duson – Vocals

Jonathan Verstrepen – Guitars

Bert Vervoort – Guitars

Yarne Heylen – Bass

Vincent Verstrepen – Drums