CARNIFEX Debut "Torn In Two" Music Video

Carnifex released their ninth full-length studio album, Necromanteum, last fall via Nuclear Blast Records, followed by a U. run in support of the new music. Continuing the momentum, the band is kicking off the new year with a music video for the single "Torn In Two" followed by a European/UK run this March and a US tour in May.

Carnifex's Scott Ian Lewis states, “We had an amazing time on the Necromanteum US tour and we’re happy to catch some of the good times on that tour in this 'Torn In Two' music video.”

Watch the video, directed by Tyler Kosec and Nox Nohi, below, and order the new album here.

Necromanteum tracklisting:

"Torn In Two"

"Death's Forgotten Children"

"Necromanteum"

"Crowned In Everblack"

"The Pathless Forest"

"How The Knife Gets Twisted"

"Architect Of Misanthropy"

"Infinite Night Terror"

"Bleed More"

"Heaven And Hell All At Once"

"Torn In Two" video:

“Infinite Night Terror” track video:

"Death's Forgotten Children" visualizer:

"Necromanteum" video:

Carnifex and Cattle Decapitation will co-headline this year’s edition of the Chaos & Carnage Tour. The journey runs from April 30 through May 26 with additional support provided by the band’s Metal Blade labelmates, Rivers Of Nihil and The Zenith Passage, as well as Humanity’s Last Breath, Vitriol, and Face Yourself.

Tickets for the Chaos & Carnage Tour 2024 are on sale at chaosandcarnage.com.

Tour dates:

April

30 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

May

2 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

3 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

4 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

6 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

8 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

10 - The Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

11 - Reverb - Reading, PA

12 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

14 - Sharkey’s Event Center - Liverpool, NY

15 - Preserving Underground - New Kensington, PA

16 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

17 - The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

18 - WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL

20 - The Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

23 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

24 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

25 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

26 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV