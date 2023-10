CARNIFEX Release “Infinite Night Terror” Track Video; Necromanteum Album Out Now

After existing as a band for over 18 years, Carnifex continue to experiment with fresh song arrangements, and adding a unique sense of atmosphere to their inherently deathcore foundation. Nourished by nightmares and the throbbing pulse of pragmatic terror, Carnifex return with their ninth full-length studio album, Necromanteum, which is out today via Nuclear Blast Records. Accompanying the release, the band delivers the track video for the single, “Infinite Night Terror”.

Carnifex's Scott Ian Lewis comments, "This record is for the fans, I hope they enjoy it."

The recording process took place over the course of several weeks with producer Jason Suecof in Florida, and saw the return of live drums since COVID-19 restrictions made doing so on Graveside Confessions impossible. Mastered by Mark Lewis in Nashville, TN, the album was also co-produced by vocalist Scott Ian Lewis and drummer Shawn Cameron. The cover artwork glows with an emerald and lavender fog; a ghostly energy erupting from the depths of a cemetery. Designed by renowned comic book artist E.M. Gist, this gateway represents the questions we ask about what lies on the other side of reality.

Decades ago, wealthy intellectuals began installing psychomanteum in their homes; a secret room completely filled with mirrors, or a single mirror, and in complete darkness, in order to speak to the dead in other dimensions, and gain their knowledge. It was often used as a healing tool to help dissolve grief or considered a form of prophecy. Necromanteum presents the concept: what if you could use that kind of room to speak with death, itself? What secrets of the world could you uncover from a direct conversation with the grim reaper? Not a monster, but a fellow intellect.

Necromanteum is available digitally and in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl (Neon Green w/ Purple Splatter)

Necromanteum tracklisting:

"Torn In Two"

"Death's Forgotten Children"

"Necromanteum"

"Crowned In Everblack"

"The Pathless Forest"

"How The Knife Gets Twisted"

"Architect Of Misanthropy"

"Infinite Night Terror"

"Bleed More"

"Heaven And Hell All At Once"

