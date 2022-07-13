CARNIFEX Release “Lie To My Face” Music Video Feat. OCEANO’s ADAM WARREN

Earlier this week, the undisputed masters of blackened deathcore, Carnifex, announced their Dead In My Arms 15-year anniversary tour, with Spite and Oceano. What better way to celebrate the announcement and anniversary than to release the re-recorded version for the track "Lie To My Face" featuring Adam Warren of Oceano.

Scott Ian Lewis comments, “We couldn’t be happier to be celebrating 15 years of Dead In My Arms with a special version of LTMF featuring our good friend Adam Warren of Oceano. This new version is a thank you to the best fans in the world for keeping us alive all these years. Enjoy the song, see you on the DIMA 15-year anniversary tour!”

The song release (and below tour announcement) comes alongside a merch collection celebrating 15 years of the debut LP Dead In My Arms, exhuming old designs and breathing new life into concepts from that era.

Every $20 spent on the Carnifex Indie Merchstore will earn one entry into a contest to win one of three prizes consisting of JBL Audio gear and credit for Indie Merch. A free entry can be earned by signing up for the band's email list. More info can be found at carnifexmetal.com.

On September 23, Carnifex will kick off their 32-date US tour with Spite and Oceano. The trek will make stops in Denver, Cleveland, and Richmond before concluding at The Glasshouse in Pomona, California on October 26. Opening the tour is Left To Suffer, and Crown Magentar.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local time carnifexmetal.com.