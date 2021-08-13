CARNIFEX Release Live Video For "Slit Wrist Savior" Single

Carnifex have returned to ignite sonic memories of albums past with the scorch of old-school sound. On September 3, the band will release their eighth studio album via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, they release tthe live video for the track "Slit Wrist Savior". The video, filmed during their Road to Rock Fest 2021 tour, can be seen below.

The band comments, "We revisited 'Slit Wrist Savior' all these years later to remind ourselves where we started and to remind the fans what having fun in the pit is all about.”

Carnifex’s Graveside Confessions is no stranger to the harsh world in which it was created. While all of humanity experiences the turmoil of pain, weakness, and betrayal, it is also deeply ingrained in our nature to keep these notions closely protected; to keep them secret. Often as we approach death, we feel an insatiable need to reveal these things to one another; to confess.

The album arose just in time to aid in celebrating the 15 year anniversary of the debut Carnifex album, Dead In My Arms. The band revisited their first album to re-record three songs, but now with huge advancements in production technology. A return to their roots, these songs act as the completion of a circle; a return to where things first began.

Graveside Confessions will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- Red Cassette

- Vinyl

- Red & Pink Swirl W/ Black Splatter

- Clear W/ Red & Black Splatter

Pre-order your copy here. Pre-save the album here.

With the engineering of the record completed in-house by drummer Shawn Cameron, the band recorded the album at Back Lounge Studios in San Diego, CA almost entirely themselves with the help of Mick Kenney for the mixing and mastering. This process especially compared to Carnifex albums of the past developed a far more satisfying and concentrated artistic vision for the band. Carnifex enlisted English artist Godmachine, who has worked on the two previous albums, to create the next instalment of visual art for Graveside Confessions.

Graveside Confessions tracklisting:

"Graveside Confessions"

"Pray For Peace"

"Seven Souls"

"Cursed"

"Carry Us Away"

"Talk To The Dead"

"January Nights"

"Cemetery Wander"

"Countess Of Perpetual Torment"

"Dead Bodies Everywhere"

"Cold Dead Summer"

"Alive For The Last Time"

"Collaborating Like Killers" (Graveside Edition)

"My Heart In Atrophy" (Graveside Edition)

"Slit Wrist Savior" (Graveside Edition)

"Graveside Confessions" video:

"Pray For Peace" video:

Lineup:

Scott Ian Lewis | Vocals

Shawn Cameron | Drums

Cory Arford | Guitar

Fred Calderon | Bass

(Photo - Jim Louvau)