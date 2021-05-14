CARNIFEX Release Lyric Video For New Single "Seven Souls"
May 14, 2021, 8 minutes ago
San Diego deathcore pioneers, Carnifex, have released a lyric video for their new single, "Seven Souls". Watch below, and download/stream the single here.
The band comments, “'Seven Souls' is a continuation in the reintroduction of Carnifex to the world. The first steps on a journey into the interior.”
"Seven Souls" was recorded earlier this year at Back Lounge Studios in San Diego, CA. It was produced by the band & Mick Kenney, who along with Shawn Cameron engineered the single. Mick was also responsible for mixing and mastering. The artwork for the single was created by Alexandre Goulet.
(Photo - Scott Lewis)