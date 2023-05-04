CARRIE UNDERWOOD Covers “Mama, I’m Coming Home” By OZZY OSBOURNE On The HOWARD STERN Show; Video

On May 3, 2023, country-pop music superstar Carrie Underwood was a special guest on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

During her appearance, Underwood performed her version of Ozzy Osbourne’s hit "Mama, I’m Coming Home", which features lyrics written by Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead.

As part of that same visit to The Howard Stern Show, Underwood discussed her fandom with Guns N’ Roses, and what it’s like to cover their songs and perform with them.

During her concert on March 13, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Carrie Underwood once again had Axl Rose join her to perform a Guns N' Roses classic.

Rose previously joined Underwood in May 2022 for performances of "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, CA. Fan-filmed video footage of the 2023 performance of "Welcome To The Jungle" can be viewed below: