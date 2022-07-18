CARRIE UNDERWOOD Covers OZZY OSBOURNE's "Mama, I’m Coming Home" - "I’ve Always Thought It Felt A Lot Like A Country Song"; Video

Country star, Carrie Underwood, has released a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s hit, "Mama, I’m Coming Home". A sample can be found in the video below.

“I was like, ‘I want to have fun,’” Carrie Underwood tells Apple Music about her mindset going into the making of her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones. “‘I want to think about going out on the road. I want to think about being on tour. I want to think about being with people again and how these songs are going to translate in front of people.’ So that's what we did. We didn't think about it too much. We made music that really felt good, feels good to sing, felt fun to write.” To celebrate, Underwood stopped by Apple Music’s Nashville studio for a career-spanning set that shows off the country music superstar’s versatility, hit-packed catalogue, and, of course, powerhouse voice.

In this Apple Music Session, Underwood performs a stirring version of her single “Ghost Story,” bringing a raw immediacy to the haunting breakup song as well as previewing what fans can expect from her tour in support of the new LP. Her 2012 Grammy-winning fan favourite “Blown Away,” off her multiplatinum album of the same name, gets a rare stripped-down treatment, a reminder of Underwood’s seemingly endless supply of chart-topping singles. And ever eager to keep fans on their toes, Underwood also serves up an epic reimagining of the classic 1991 Ozzy Osbourne power ballad “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” “It’s one of my all-time favourite songs,” she says. “I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time.”

