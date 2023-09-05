CARRIE UNDERWOOD Takes Over SiriusXM’s Octane Channel; Special Includes Conversation From Country Superstar’s Concert With GUNS N' ROSES In Nashville

Country and hard rock collide during Carrie’s Octane Invasion, an exclusive crossover special featuring Carrie Underwood and hosted by Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin on SiriusXM’s Carrie's Country and Octane channels.

The special includes Carrie and Jose’s backstage conversation from the country superstar’s concert with Guns N’ Roses in Nashville, where they shared their love of rock and went through all of Carrie’s favorites - including Disturbed, I Prevail, Korn, and more.

Carrie’s Octane Invasion will air today, September 5, at 8 PM, ET on Carrie's Country (Ch. 60) and Octane (Ch. 37). The special will also be available on the SiriusXM App. Watch two teaser videos below.

Carrie’s Octane Invasion comes about three months after Carrie launched her SiriusXM channel, Carrie's Country. The channel is a musical journey hand-crafted by country’s iconic rhinestoned superstar. Carrie highlights her friends, favorites, and influences – new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond. Listeners can also hear high-octane favorites from classic to hard rock for your morning exercise or your late-night jam sessions. The stories behind her music, record-breaking career, and life on the road are also shared. In addition to Carrie’s own extensive hit-filled catalogue, SiriusXM subscribers can hear music from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, and Miranda Lambert to AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, and The Rolling Stones.