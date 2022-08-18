CARRION VAEL Reveal "Tithes Of Forbearance" Lyric Video

Melodic death metallers Carrion Vael are celebrating the release of their latest album, Abhorrent Obsessions, with a lyric video for the song "Tithes Of Forbearance", as well as a string of live dates in the US and Canada. Abhorrent Obsessions was released on August 12th via Unique Leader.

Commenting on the tour, vocalist Travis Lawson Purcell shared: “'We are very excited to hit the road for a few days in support of our Abhorrent Obsessions release. We will going out for a lot more shows throughout the rest of 2022, with even bigger things in store for 2023."

Elaborating on the video, he continued: "'Tithes Of Forbearance' touches on the life and crimes of Herbert Mullin. Mullin’s severe paranoid schizophrenia made him believe that only blood, derived through the killing of 13 people, could save the state of California from God’s wrath of an earthquake which would result in the state falling into the Pacific Ocean. He once confessed his murders to a priest, but upon exiting the confession booth, realized that God would actually prefer he bashed Father Henri Tomei’s head in instead."

Carrion Vael tour dates:

September

8 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, New York

9 - Parana Bar - Montreal, Quebec

10 - Care Dekuf - Ottawa, Ontario

11 - Rhythm And Brews - Cambridge, Ontario

Carrion Vael vocalist Travis Lawson Purcell described the new album: “Abhorrent Obsessions is a psychological look into the mind of the famously deranged, sick, and murderous ones amongst us. Technical, brutal, and melodically charged, we wrote this album with the utmost in absolute savagery at heart.”

Abhorrent Obsessions artwork and tracklisting:

"Wings Of Deliverance"

"The Devil In Me"

"King Of The Rhine"

"Kentucky Fried Strangulation"

"Tithes Of Forbearance"

"Disturbia"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"The Paint Shop"

"Wings Of Deliverance":

"King Of The Rhine":