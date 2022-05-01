CARRION VAEL Sign To Unique Leader Records, Release New Single "Wings Of Deliverance"

Melodic death metallers Carrion Vael have announced their signing to Unique Leader Records. In celebration of the new partnership, the band from Indiana have also released their latest frenzied single "Wings Of Deliverance".

On signing with the label, the band comments: "Signing with Unique Leader is exactly where we wanted to be, and the right label to reach our ultimate goals with. We are very happy to be the newest members of this family."

Vocalist Travis Lawson Purcell added: “Our new single 'Wings Of Deliverance' speaks of death and mind control, the living existence that so many suffer within to this day. It’s fast, it’s technical, it’s brutal, and it’s true.”

