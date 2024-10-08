CASANDRA'S CROSSING Feat. GEORGE LYNCH And CASANDRA CARSON Release Visualizer For New Single "Closer To Heaven"

Casandra's Crossing, the new musical alliance featuring George Lynch and powerhouse singer Casandra Carson, have released "Closer To Heaven", the third single from their forthcoming album, Garden Of Earthly Delights, out October 25 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Casandra comments on “Closer To Heaven": “To me, 'Closer To Heaven' is a prayer. I likened my experience in the music industry to the story of Jack and the Beanstalk. I put my faith in these magic beans (my songs), hoping they will grow to be fruitful and provide shelter and nourishment for me and my family. Of course, that comes with people thinking you’re crazy, too! Ultimately, I feel that I’m on the right path, so this song was like a cry out to God for some kind of miracle to happen in my career to take me to the next level.”

Watch a visualizer for "Closer To Heaven":

The musical chemistry between these two talented artists has created a magnificent modern hard rock album that showcases Lynch's trademark riffage driven by the outstanding voice of Casandra Carson, who is set to be the next rock singing sensation.

About Garden Of Earthly Delights, Casandra says: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would ever meet, let alone collaborate with such a legend as George Lynch. It was an absolute honor and pleasure to work with him on this record. George’s tracks were so cool and inspiring, it was probably some of the most fun I’ve ever had writing lyrics and melodies. I truly couldn’t be more proud of this album, and I’m so excited to finally share it with the rest of the world.”

Pre-order Garden Of Earthly Delights here.

Tracklisting:

"Stranger"

"Impatient"

"Closer To Heaven"

"Ring Me Around"

"Devastatiing Times"

"Waltzing Nites"

"Just Business"

"Mind Eraser"

"Run For Your Life"

"Wicked Woman"

"Kneel Before You"

"Impatient" visualizer:

"Stranger" visualizer:

George Lynch emerged from the '80s hard rock scene with the L.A.-based group Dokken and went on to become a world-renowned guitarist. Aside from Dokken, he has also enjoyed great success with Lynch Mob, the group he founded after leaving Dokken.

Lynch has gone on to become a prolific music creator, continuing with Lynch Mob, releasing solo albums, and a wealth of collaborative efforts over the decades. Those include but are not limited to, KXM with Doug Pinnick (King's X) and Ray Luzier (Korn), The End Machine with Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, ex-Dokken), Mick Brown (ex-Dokken), and Girish Pradhan (Girish & The Chronicles), Sweet & Lynch with Michael Sweet (Stryper), Ultraphonix with Corey Glover (Living Colour), and The Banishment with Joe Haze.

Casandra Carson is best known for her work fronting the Midwestern hard rock band Paralandra. Founded in 2013 with a strong DIY ethic, Paralandra found themselves on radio charts and festival stages in no time and by 2018 had a record deal, national tours supporting the likes of Saliva, Tantric, and Dokken, and even found themselves performing aboard the KISS Kruise. The band remains active and their most recent studio album, produced by the legendary Michael "Elvis" Beskette, came out in April of this year.