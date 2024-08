CASANDRA'S CROSSING Feat. GEORGE LYNCH And CASANDRA CARSON Share Debut Single "Stranger"; Visualizer

Introducing Casandra's Crossing. This new musical alliance between guitar legend George Lynch and powerhouse singer Casandra Carson is poised to set the rock 'n' roll world on fire.

The project's inaugural single is entitled "Stranger" and is the kick-off for their upcoming album, Garden Of Earthly Delights, out October 25 via Frontiers Music Srl. Find a visualizer for the song below.

Casandra comments on “Stranger:” “'Stranger' was a really fun one to write to. I always wanted the lyrics to match the vibe of the music, and every time I listened to George’s demo, I got War of the Worlds / alien invasion vibes. I was second-guessing myself and thought it might be kind of dumb to write a song about that, so I asked my boyfriend his opinion, and he simply said, ‘Why not? Show me your ideas so far.' He actually liked what little I had, and proceeded to help me write the rest of the song that night! Little did we know, it would end up being the first single. So thank you, Jaron Gulino!”

The musical chemistry between these two talented artists has created a magnificent modern hard rock album that showcases Lynch's trademark riffage driven by the outstanding voice of Casandra Carson, who is set to be the next rock singing sensation.

About Garden Of Earthly Delights, Casandra adds: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would ever meet, let alone collaborate with such a legend as George Lynch! It was an absolute honor and pleasure to work with him on this record. George’s tracks were so cool and inspiring, it was probably some of the most fun I’ve ever had writing lyrics and melodies. I truly couldn’t be more proud of this album, and I’m so excited to finally share it with the rest of the world.”

George Lynch emerged from the '80s hard rock scene with the L.A.-based group Dokken and went on to become a world-renowned guitarist. Aside from Dokken, he has also enjoyed great success with Lynch Mob, the group he founded after leaving Dokken.

Lynch has gone on to become a prolific music creator, continuing with Lynch Mob, releasing solo albums, and a wealth of collaborative efforts over the decades. Those include but are not limited to, KXM with Doug Pinnick (King's X) and Ray Luzier (Korn), The End Machine with Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, ex-Dokken), Mick Brown (ex-Dokken), and Girish Pradhan (Girish & The Chronicles), Sweet & Lynch with Michael Sweet (Stryper), Ultraphonix with Corey Glover (Living Colour), and The Banishment with Joe Haze.

Casandra Carson is best known for her work fronting the Midwestern hard rock band Paralandra. Founded in 2013 with a strong DIY ethic, Paralandra found themselves on radio charts and festival stages in no time and by 2018 had a record deal, national tours supporting the likes of Saliva, Tantric, and Dokken, and even found themselves performing aboard the KISS Kruise. The band remains active and their most recent studio album, produced by the legendary Michael "Elvis" Beskette, came out in April of this year.

Pre-order Garden Of Earthly Delights here.

Tracklisting:

"Stranger"

"Impatient"

"Closer To Heaven"

"Ring Me Around"

"Devastatiing Times"

"Waltzing Nites"

"Just Business"

"Mind Eraser"

"Run For Your Life"

"Wicked Woman"

"Kneel Before You"

"Stranger" visualizer: