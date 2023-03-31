Cash-Strapped EAGLES Allowed DON HENLEY Only Two Takes To Record This 70s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Most people assume that today's song from one of the biggest bands ever was a #1 hit because it’s such a classic radio standard... played all the time. In reality, it missed the charts entirely. 'Desperado' by Eagles is one of their biggest songs ever. But 'Desperado' wasn’t a hit because it was never actually released as a single. Written by Don Henley when he was a teenager, the 70s classic has quite a history, from starting a fire at a photo shoot that required the fire department to save them, to the band having no budget for recording which only gave Henley a few takes in the studio to try to nail down the vocal, with a renowned orchestra playing behind him. No pressure. But the song would have its revenge as it appeared on a future album and was a big reason why that album would sell 40 million copies. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."