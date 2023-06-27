CASKET ROBBERY Announce Summer Tour Dates
Midwest death machine Casket Robbery is once again hitting the road in support of their latest album, Rituals Of Death.
The first leg of the tour kicks off in July, followed by a string of dates with St. Louis-based symphonic deathcore band Abaddonia. Confirmed dates are as follows:
July
6 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary Detroit
7 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry Concert Club
8 - Menomonie, WI - The Mabel Tainter
August
10 - Portage, WI - Studio 301
11 - Rhinelander, WI - Project Mayhem
12 - Rhinelander, WI - Project Mayhem - Patreon Member Meet
13 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
14 - Louisville, KY - Mag Bar
15 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
16 - Harrisburg, PA - JB Lovedraft’s Micro Pub
17 - Dayton, OH - Blind Bobs
18 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
19 - Battle Creek, MI - Michigan Metal Fest
This tour comes on the heels of Casket Robbery's blistering performance at the reincarnated Milwaukee Metal Fest. Check out video footage from their set below.
"The Hidden... The Hideous" Live at Milwaukee Metal Fest (w/ Intro by Rob Dukes):
"Bone Mother" Live at Milwaukee Metal Fest:
Emerging from the darkest and most desolate areas of the Midwest, Casket Robbery creates its own signature style of death metal by infusing horror and occult themes. Their trademark huge riffs and unstoppable grooves create the unrelenting, brutally catchy, and eerie sound that only Casket Robbery is known for. Death metal with a wink.
(Photo by Shatter Imagery)