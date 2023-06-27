CASKET ROBBERY Announce Summer Tour Dates

Midwest death machine Casket Robbery is once again hitting the road in support of their latest album, Rituals Of Death.

The first leg of the tour kicks off in July, followed by a string of dates with St. Louis-based symphonic deathcore band Abaddonia. Confirmed dates are as follows:

July

6 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary Detroit

7 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry Concert Club

8 - Menomonie, WI - The Mabel Tainter

August

10 - Portage, WI - Studio 301

11 - Rhinelander, WI - Project Mayhem

12 - Rhinelander, WI - Project Mayhem - Patreon Member Meet

13 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

14 - Louisville, KY - Mag Bar

15 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

16 - Harrisburg, PA - JB Lovedraft’s Micro Pub

17 - Dayton, OH - Blind Bobs

18 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

19 - Battle Creek, MI - Michigan Metal Fest

This tour comes on the heels of Casket Robbery's blistering performance at the reincarnated Milwaukee Metal Fest. Check out video footage from their set below.

"The Hidden... The Hideous" Live at Milwaukee Metal Fest (w/ Intro by Rob Dukes):

"Bone Mother" Live at Milwaukee Metal Fest:

Emerging from the darkest and most desolate areas of the Midwest, Casket Robbery creates its own signature style of death metal by infusing horror and occult themes. Their trademark huge riffs and unstoppable grooves create the unrelenting, brutally catchy, and eerie sound that only Casket Robbery is known for. Death metal with a wink.

(Photo by Shatter Imagery)